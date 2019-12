On December 25 KST, actor Park Seo Joon took to his Instagram to wish everyone a "Merry Christmas"!

Alongside the greeting, the actor shared a loving photo together with his 'Wooga' family members - BTS's V, Peakboy, and Choi Woo Sik. It's unclear what "concept" the guys were going for, but they definitely look "merry"!



Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon will be greeting viewers next year with his new JTBC Fri-Sat drama series, 'Itaewon Class'.