BTS Jungkook's car accident case forwarded to prosecution

BTS Jungkook's car accident case has been forwarded to prosecution.



According to the Seoul Yongsan Police Station, Jungkook's previous car accident case has been forwarded to prosecution.



As previously reported, Jungkook was at fault for a car accident that occurred at approximately 4 AM on October 31 KST. He mistakenly ran into a taxi, and the idol admitted that he violated traffic laws, giving his testimony to police officers on-site and also coming to a settlement with the victim.



