BTS Jungkook's car accident case forwarded to prosecution

BTS Jungkook's car accident case has been forwarded to prosecution.

According to the Seoul Yongsan Police Station, Jungkook's previous car accident case has been forwarded to prosecution.

As previously reported, Jungkook was at fault for a car accident that occurred at approximately 4 AM on October 31 KST. He mistakenly ran into a taxi, and the idol admitted that he violated traffic laws, giving his testimony to police officers on-site and also coming to a settlement with the victim.

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. BTS
  2. Jungkook
musiclovey53 pts 50 minutes ago 2
50 minutes ago

WTF is this news about BTS and BH came in within 24 hours? I see K-media really loves to stir the controversy. Stay strong boy!

2 more replies

Mei_Matsumoto-2,713 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Damn criminal.


armys stan criminals now.

