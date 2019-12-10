10

Music Video
Posted by germainej

CL drops '+PARADOX171115+' & '+I QUIT180327+' MVs

CL has dropped her music videos for "+PARADOX171115+" and "+I QUIT180327+".

The "Paradox" MV follows an old-school karaoke video concept, while "I Quit" features sign language and splashes of paint.

The two MVs follow "+REWIND170205+" and "+DONE161201+" from CL's album 'In the Name of Love', which is her first release since leaving YG Entertainment. Fans can expect 2 songs a week to be released over the next 2 weeks.

Check out CL's MVs above and below, and make sure to turn on the English captions.

