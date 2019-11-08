16

Posted 1 hour ago

Yongsan police confirmed to have booked BTS's Jungkook for causing car accident

According to a representative from Seoul's Yongsan Police Station on November 8, BTS member Jungkook has been booked in documentation as the offender of a car accident, and will likely face a civil case.

As previously reported, Jungkook recently caused a car accident back on October 31 at approximately 4 AM KST, mistakenly running into a taxi. Afterward, the idol admitted that he violated traffic laws, giving his testimony to police officers on sight and also coming to a settlement with the victim. 

The Yongsan Police representative curtly revealed that they cannot reveal much more details as the investigation is still ongoing, and that the idol may be summoned for questioning soon. 

PinKookiE422 pts 35 minutes ago 1
35 minutes ago

Why tho face a civil case when they already came to a settlement? This is fishy

guest_baby-891 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

BOOK'EM!!

