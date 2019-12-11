Broadcast PDs previously recruited by YG Entertainment from MBC reportedly leaving YG

According to an exclusive report on December 12, several broadcast PDs who were recruited by YG Entertainment back in 2017 will now be leaving YG.

Earlier this week, Kakao M revealed that they recently recruited Kim Min Jong PD of YG, formerly an MBC PD who worked on 'Real Men'. Following Kim Min Jong PD, Jo Seo Yoon PD and Jae Young Jae PD who were also previously recruited from MBC into YG, have decided to leave in order to pursue new programs under 'E Channel'. Former MBC PD Jae Young Jae worked on programs such as 'Infinity Challenge' prior to his YG recruitment.

In light of this news, industry insiders suspect that YG Entertainment will be cutting back on its broadcast program productions for the time being. Meanwhile, YG Entertainment's latest hip-hop reality program 'My Major Is Hip-Hop', produced by Han Dong Chul PD of 'MIXNINE', is currently still seeking a broadcasting network to go on air.

