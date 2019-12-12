0

Posted by beansss

Kim Woo Bin's contract with SidusHQ expiring at the end of this month

On December 12, actor Kim Woo Bin's label SidusHQ confirmed to various media outlets, "It's true that Kim Woo Bin's contract expires at the end of December. Nothing is confirmed regarding his future plans, renewal, etc." 

Despite SidusHQ's statement, industry insiders seem to believe that Kim Woo Bin will not be renewing with his current agency, instead becoming a free agent come 2020. 

Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin recently returned to official promotions after recovery from nasopharyngeal cancer, showing a healthy smile after a hiatus of 2 years and 6 months. 

