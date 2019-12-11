Golden Child announce their 1st solo concert 'Future and Past'

Golden Child will be holding their first ever solo concert since debut, 'Future and Past', next year from January 18-19!

Taking place at Seoul's Blue Square iMarket Hall, 'Future and Past' marks Golden Child's first solo concert since their debut in 2016. In addition to performing songs from their 1st full album 'Re-Boot' released in November, Golden Child will be sharing their past and future songs, concepts, and performances with fans at their first solo concert.





Tickets for Golden Child's 'Future and Past' go on sale for fanclub members on December 18 at 8 PM KST via Interpark, and on December 20 at 8 PM KST for the general public.

