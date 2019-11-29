'Voice Queen' contestant Hong Min Ji apologizes to Girls' Generation fans after Taeyeon's social media post

Hong Min Ji made an apology to Girls' Generation fans after Taeyeon posted an Instagram story regarding the 'Voice Queen' contestant.



On the MBN show, Hong Min Ji revealed she was once a trainee at SM Entertainment who was in the running to become a Girls' Generation member. She expressed, "I was a former trainee at SM 17 years ago, and I could've become a member of Girls' Generation. I shed tears when I saw Girls' Generation debut. I thought, 'That's where I should be.' My husband said he wants me to try one more time, so I decided to appear on this show."



However, controversy arose when Taeyeon made a post suggesting she had never even practiced with Hong Min Ji during her trainee days. Taeyeon wrote in an Instagram story post, "Our 8 Girls' Generation members did their best and put everything on the line for a very long time in order to debut. It wasn't a group that was made overnight. It's true we tried to make the best members, but even before we were in the public eye, we spent countless hours together, and it wasn't a team that you could just sit at once like a bus stop. Unless you manipulate the members' memories, I don't want to see people who never spent time sweating with us to fluster us by carelessly using Girls' Generation's name."



Hong Min Ji has since apologized on Instagram, stating, "To Girls' Generation fans, I apologize."



What are your thoughts on the issue?

