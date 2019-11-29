'Produce 101's two-time contestant Kim Dong Bin signs with Hong Kong entertainment agency

Kim Dong Bin has signed to a new agency!

On November 29 KST, Hong Kong-based entertainment agency One Cool Jacso Entertainment announced that they had signed the 'Produce 101' trainee. According to the agency, Kim Dong Bin will continue to train in singing and dance at the Korean branch office, with intentions to debut him as soon as he is ready.

Meanwhile, Kim Dong Bin is known for being the only idol trainee to have competed in both male seasons - 'Produce 101 Season 2' and 'Produce X 101 - where he famously auditioned with NCT Dream's "Chewing Gum" each time. The first time he appeared on the program, he represented Kiwi Media Group, while the second time, he was a trainee with MLD Entertainment. He left the agency shortly after 'Produce X 101' finished airing.



Check out Kim Dong Bin's agency profile photos below!