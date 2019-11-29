10

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Kang Daniel opens up about making 1st music show appearance since solo debut on 'Music Bank'

Kang Daniel has made his first appearance on a music show since his solo debut!

On November 29 KST, he appeared on the KBS music show 'Music Bank,' which he went on to promote his latest single "Touchin'." 

Ahead of his stage, he opened up about how he was feeling to finally be able to return to performing on television, stating: "It's been a long time since I've been able to go on 'Music Bank' like this, so I'm really, really excited and want to show my performance as quickly as possible."


He then said to the camera, "My Danity [Kang Daniel's fans], I have finally returned. I hope that we are able to spend this winter warmly together."

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel plans to not only fully promote his comeback single album, but participate in a number of variety shows and end-of-year concert specials in the next month.

dacry23220 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

I'm so proud of you Daniel 😭😭

efem1,234 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Congratulations on your triumphant return, Kang Daniel! I guess you could call that his debut stage even though it was a comeback :D

