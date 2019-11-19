SM confirms partnership with 'Global Citizen Festival' series + announces Korean concert 'Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream' in 2020

On November 19, SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo Man, the agency's executive president Kim Young Min, as well as super boy group SuperM met up with founders and representatives from the 'Global Citizen Festival' series in order to confirm a 'Global Citizen' concert in Asia for next year.

'Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream' will be hosted in Seoul next year on September 26, and the music festival will be streamed live over the course of 10 hours worldwide in order to aid impoverished countries and communities. Since the brand's establishment in 2009, the 'Global Citizen Festival' series has aided over 880 million individuals in need, raising over 48 billion USD.

Lee Soo Man has been selected as the head music director of 'Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream' in Seoul, set to feature K-Pop artists like EXO, SuperM, and BoA, as well as Coldplay, Metallica, Usher, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Pharrell Williams, and more.

