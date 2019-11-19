2

Daehyun establishes music partnership with Chinese streaming platforms, to release Mandarin version of 'Aight'

According to STX Lion Heart on November 20, idol-turned-solo artist Daehyun has established a partnership with Chinese streaming platforms Tencent Music, KK-BOX, and more!

He'll be releasing the Mandarin version of his most recent comeback title track "Aight" this November 20 at 6 PM KST via various Chinese music streaming platforms, officially kicking off his promotions overseas. 

Chinese fans can also look forward to more of Daehyun's music via streaming platforms soon. Meanwhile, Daehyun recently made a solo comeback with his 1st single album 'Aight' back in October of this year. 

