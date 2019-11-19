5

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Limitless drop warm new teaser images of A.M for comeback mini album 'Wish Wish'

AKP STAFF


Rookie boy group Limitless, newly returning as a 6-member group, has dropped a new set of teaser photos featuring member A.M for their comeback. 

Limitless will be making a comeback this coming November 28 with their 1st mini album 'Wish Wish' - the group's first comeback since their debut in July of this past year. After debuting as 4-members with Jang Moon Bok, A.M, Heesuk, and Raychan, Limitless recently introduced fans to two new members who will be joining the group for their comeback - J-Jin and C.I, both from Hunan, China. 

Check out A.M's warm, fall mood teaser photos below, while you wait for Limitless's full comeback with 'Wish Wish'!

  1. Limitless
0 260 Share 83% Upvoted
misc.
8 Fashion Trends That Took K-Pop By Storm
4 hours ago   5   10,535
Suga Confirms New Mixtape
15 minutes ago   2   94
BTS
BTS is named group of the year by Variety
11 hours ago   20   7,594

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND