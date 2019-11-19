Limitless drop warm new teaser images of A.M for comeback mini album 'Wish Wish'



Rookie boy group Limitless, newly returning as a 6-member group, has dropped a new set of teaser photos featuring member A.M for their comeback.

Limitless will be making a comeback this coming November 28 with their 1st mini album 'Wish Wish' - the group's first comeback since their debut in July of this past year. After debuting as 4-members with Jang Moon Bok, A.M, Heesuk, and Raychan, Limitless recently introduced fans to two new members who will be joining the group for their comeback - J-Jin and C.I, both from Hunan, China.



Check out A.M's warm, fall mood teaser photos below, while you wait for Limitless's full comeback with 'Wish Wish'!