N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung brought trot in a gold suit to 'Immortal Song'.



On the November 2nd episode dedicated to trot composer Park Sung Hoon, Yoo Hwe Seung covered Tae Jin Ah's hit song "Love is Not a Joke". Before getting on stage, the N.Flying vocalist expressed, "Today, I prepared choreography, and I prepared something fun like a live concert. I'll try to win with only myself as a weapon."



Though the audience loved his energy and he took the round from Lovelyz' Kei, it was Hong Kyung Min and Park Seo Joon who took the final win.



Watch Yoo Hwe Seung's cover and the original below!



