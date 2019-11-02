MAMAMOO has just revealed the teaser image for its upcoming second full album. The teaser relays the message, "reality in Black" which appears as an acronym for "Bless Life and Carry Knowledge" from the tweet yesterday with the teaser.
The album is set for release on November 14 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for updates!
MAMAMOO drops a teaser image for its 2nd full album
