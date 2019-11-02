5

MAMAMOO drops a teaser image for its 2nd full album

MAMAMOO has just revealed the teaser image for its upcoming second full album. The teaser relays the message, "reality in Black" which appears as an acronym for "Bless Life and Carry Knowledge" from the tweet yesterday with the teaser.

The album is set for release on November 14 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for updates!

  1. MAMAMOO
kas7ia1,586 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

So... when does the pre-order start? ❤️

Tuni91 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

queens!

