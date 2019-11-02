Lovelyz' Kei dipped into broadway on 'Immortal Song'.



On the November 2nd episode dedicated to trot composer Park Sung Hoon, Kei was up first on stage with her cover of Ha Choon Hwa's "The Man Who Left Me". Before her performance, the Lovelyz member revealed, "I tried tap dancing for the first time, and I put a lot of strength into the performance."

Though the audience loved her transformation of trot into musical broadway, she lost the round to N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung, and it was Hong Kyung Min and Park Seo Joon who took the final win.



Watch Kei's cover and the original below!