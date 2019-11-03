23

10

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Nature counts down to 2nd mini album 'Nature World' with solo teasers of Sunshine and Loha

AKP STAFF

Nature is getting ready to make another comeback!

On November 3 KST, the group continued the release of individual teasers, this time revealing concept photos for members Sunshine and Loha. While both girls are rocking an all-white look for their photos, both wear a completely different outfit reflecting their own personal style.

Meanwhile, Nature's second mini album 'Nature World: Code A' is set for release on November 12, their very first comeback with new member So Hee.

Check out the two new teasers below, and stay tuned for more as the group counts down to their comeback.

  1. Nature
0 856 Share 70% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND