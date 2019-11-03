16

Heize drops 'coming soon' teaser video for cover song collaboration with Ha Sung Woon

Heize is getting closer to releasing the second song of her 'Dahye's Remake' project!


On November 3 KST, the R&B singer teased fans with a short 'coming soon' video on her personal YouTube channel. In the video, a small avatar of Heize sits in a blank room, telling the viewer that she is currently 'preparing a mini room.' The video then reveals the song's November 7 release date.

Meanwhile, 'Dahye's Remake' project is an ongoing special series of cover songs, which she began six months ago with a cover of rock band Candy Man's "Diary." For her upcoming cover song, she will be joined by idol Ha Sung Woon.

Check out the teaser above!

