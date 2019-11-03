HyunA is surrounded by nature in stunning MV teaser for 'Flower Shower' comeback

HyunA has dropped a new music video teaser for comeback single "Flower Shower"!

Her agency P NATION released the clip through their official Instagram channel, reminding fans that her new single will be dropping on November 5 at 6 PM KST.



In the clip, fans can hear the introduction of the song, which was previously revealed in HyunA's dance practice spoiler. However, this time around, they also get their first look at the music video's stunning concept, where HyunA brings her trademark glamour to a flower-filled natural setting.

Check out the clip below, and stay tuned for HyunA's comeback!