113

42

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

HyunA is surrounded by nature in stunning MV teaser for 'Flower Shower' comeback

AKP STAFF

HyunA has dropped a new music video teaser for comeback single "Flower Shower"!

Her agency P NATION released the clip through their official Instagram channel, reminding fans that her new single will be dropping on November 5 at 6 PM KST.

In the clip, fans can hear the introduction of the song, which was previously revealed in HyunA's dance practice spoiler. However, this time around, they also get their first look at the music video's stunning concept, where HyunA brings her trademark glamour to a flower-filled natural setting.

Check out the clip below, and stay tuned for HyunA's comeback!

  1. HyunA
13 10,153 Share 73% Upvoted

5

yoonsica2281 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

I CANT WAIT 😍

Share

3

amu_jane1,622 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

🎶I'm so excited🎶 Fammmmmm I can't wait and she is looking stunning

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND