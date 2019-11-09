Kan Mi Yeon ties the knot with musical actor Hwang Ba Wool today + all of Baby V.O.X attend to give congratulatory speech

On November 9, Baby V.O.X member/actress Kan Mi Yeon tied the knot with her fianceé/musical actor Hwang Ba Wool at a church in Seoul!

The ceremony took place privately with various family members, friends, and acquaintances present, including numerous celebrity stars. But one of the highlights of the wedding took place when all of the members of Kan Mi Yeon's group Baby V.O.X - including Kim Yi Ji, Lee Hee Jin, Shim Eun Jin, and Yoon Eun Hye - attended the ceremony and gave a congratulatory speech!

It was particularly moving for all those present to see the Baby V.O.X members standing together side by side during the ceremony, reading their congratulatory messages and even shedding tears.

Meanwhile, Baby V.O.X debuted as a 5-member group back in 1997. Member Yoon Eun Hye joined the group as a member in 1999, before the group members went their separate ways in 2006.

Congratulations to Kan Mi Yeon and Hwang Ba Wool on their marriage! Below are some photos from their wedding ceremony.