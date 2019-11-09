Past netizen account of BTS leader RM purchasing secondhand pants online garners attention

A past netizen-account from 2018 regarding BTS leader RM is garnering attention on online communities!

According to netizens, the story is from some time in 2018, when an individual who happened to be selling used 'Visvim' brand pants via Naver's online sell & trade platform 'Joongonara' came across a buyer interested in purchasing his pair of used camo pants. (RM was known for wearing 'Visvim' brands for his casual clothes until recently, when he chose to stop wearing the brand after worsening Japan-Korea relations.)

Check out the conversations below:



RM: I'm looking to buy the camos.

Seller: It's the person who purchased the hakama before! You should be good on the size then ^^.

RM: I'll send you the money some time around 3 o'clock. Please wait a moment hehe.

Seller: Yes, please let me know when you send it over~

Seller: Were you able to send the money over? Hehe

RM: Yes, I sent it over. Does the price include shipping? Hehe.

RM: The address is Kim Nam Joon, Seoul Yongsan-gu Dokseodang road 111 (hidden content)

Seller: Yes, I will send it to you with shipping included in the payment. I've already left home for work today so I won't be able to do it today; I will send it early morning tomorrow via the post office. Thank you.

Seller: I've sent the package! Please use them well!

Seller: I know this may be disrespectful, but are you BTS's Rap Monster-nim? I didn't know before, but seeing the address and the name, it seemed so.. I knew that you liked 'Visvim' brand clothes but still, if you are, I'm honored.. Hehe. If my question was too personal TT, feel free to ignore it. Have a nice day!

RM: Thank you (emoji)(emoji)

Afterward, the seller from 'Joongonara' was seen sharing on an online community, "Some time ago, I posted here that I happened to sell pants to BTS's RM-nim, but then I was informed that my post was garnering a lot of attention from fans so I deleted it. Today, while searching up 'Visvim' on Naver, I found photos from stars on their way to 'Music Bank' recently. He wore the pants I sold him hehe. Even seeing it now, it's cool and surprising hehe. They fit him so gracefully hehe."

Seeing the old post coming to light again, netizens commented, "Kekekekeke the person who bought them and the person who sold the mare cute", "Heol, Nam Joon used to use 'Joongonara' too.. You'd think he could buy out an entire 'Visvim' store", "Wow Joonie bought used items online in person!", "How cute, I mean you could have used a fake name or something but kekekeke", "Hahahaha is shipping included he said", "This is the first time I'm seeing this! Stop being so cute Nam Joon!", "It's good to see him doing business with a really nice seller", "Wow he got to sell stuff to Kim Nam Joon twice?? So jealous TT", and more!

