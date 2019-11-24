Jeon Sang Keun to also take legal action against Park Kyung

Jeon Sang Keun will also be taking legal action against Park Kyung.

His label announced, "Hello, this is Jeon Sang Keun's label. We are letting you know that the rumors on chart manipulation by our artist is completely unfounded. The artist publicly called out our artist without any confirmation, and we express our disappointment. Our label and Jeon Sang Keun will be taking legal action on the spread of false information as well as defamation of character. We will take strong legal action in the future against baseless rumors as well. We thank everyone who is supporting Jeon Sang Keun."



Yesterday, Park Kyung had called out artists who were accused of chart manipulation, specifically calling out Vibe, Song Ha Ye, Lim Jae Hyun, Jeon Sang Keun, Jang Deok Cheol, and Hwan In Wook. Vibe, Lim Jae Hyun, and Song Ha Ye had already responded that they would be taking legal action against Park Kyung.