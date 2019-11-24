Police make official statement about Hara's investigation, concludes no foul play

The police have made an official statement about Hara's passing.

At a press conference, the police said, "A pessimistic note about her life written in Hara's handwriting was discovered on the table in the living room. At 6PM yesterday evening, the housekeeper discovered Hara's body. After combining on-site investigations as well as witness accounts, we have concluded that there is no crime."



On the possibility of an autopsy, the police said "There is nothing decided yet. The family of the deceased and the prosecutors will decide after looking at the on-site investigation results. CCTV shows that she got home at 12:35 AM on the 24th. Her time of death is estimated to be after that."

The police also confirmed that no one had been to Hara's house after she arrived to when the housekeeper arrived in the evening. On the housekeeper, the police said, "The housekeeper and Hara were close for a while. The housekeeper visited when they could not get into contact with Hara."

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.