Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Song Ha Ye to also take legal action against Park Kyung

Song Ha Ye will also be taking legal action against Park Kyung.

Her label Plus Media Entertainment said, "This is our official statement on the accusations of chart manipulation against our label artist. We are first letting you know that the rumors are completely unfounded. We will be taking strict legal action on spreading false information and defamation of character against the singer who made the accusations. She is suffering mentally from the rumors. It is unfortunate that the baseless rumors are hurting our label artist and our label. We will take strong legal action in the future against baseless rumors as well."

Yesterday, Park Kyung had called out artists who were accused of chart manipulation, specifically calling out Vibe, Song Ha Ye, Lim Jae Hyun, Jeon Sang Keun, Jang Deok Cheol, and Hwan In Wook. Vibe and Lim Jae Hyun had already responded that they would be taking legal action against Park Kyung.

nq16266 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

even if park kyung is right, hes still really dumb for calling them out without any evidence. chart manipulation right now is pretty much untraceable.

Edwin_Lee19 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

Who is she? Her song being in top 10 of chart already speak for itself. #everybodyknows

