Vibe to take legal action against Park Kyung for defamation without settlement

Vibe announced their plans to take legal action against Park Kyung.

On November 24, rapper-producer Park Kyung listed six artists whom he claimed were benefiting from music chart manipulation, a list among which there was the male duo Vibe. On November 25, the duo's agency Major Nine alerted media outlets that they "have not yet received any genuine form of apology from the artist in question, despite giving him enough time to apologize through the agency."

Accordingly, the company expressed plans to take legal action to "set right the issue that has become a fait accompli," a situation that has resulted in Vibe members allegedly going through an "irreversible defamation and psychological turmoil."

Furthermore, Major Nine wrote, "We express deep regret for seeing a rumor spread without ever having confirmed the truth," and added that if the legal proceedings were to take place, there will not be any room for prior arrangement or settlement.

Ohboy696,865 pts
42 minutes ago

I wonder if they realize the judge will check whether they manipulated the charts or not.

universeblack209 pts
23 minutes ago

i hope the judge is gonna look into that chart manipulations due to him bringing this to a court setting, perhaps this is what pk wanted , could of been the only way to get a real investigation started 👀

