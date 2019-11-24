Lim Jae Hyun to also take legal action against Park Kyung

Lim Jae Hyun will be taking legal action against Park Kyung.

Yesterday, Park Kyung had called out artists who were accused of chart manipulation, specifically calling out Vibe, Song Ha Ye, Lim Jae Hyun, Jeon Sang Keun, Jang Deok Cheol, and Hwan In Wook. Vibe had already responded that they would be taking legal action against Park Kyung without any settlement, and now Lim Jae Hyun has also joined them.

HNS HQ, his label, said, "We are letting you know that the accusations that Park Kyung made on November 24th against our label artist are completely false. Chart manipulation is a crime, and we clearly state that our label and our artist has not participated in such criminal activity. We are severely disappointed that Park Kyung named us as criminals and publicly defamed us. We will be asking him to take responsibility for his actions and take legal measures."



