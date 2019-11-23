Block B's Park Kyung throws shade at singers who allegedly manipulated music charts

Block B's Park Kyung throws major shade at singers who allegedly rigged music charts by inflating album purchases.





Topping the charts of various music streaming platforms helps further boost sales and creates a buzz. With this strong incentive, some singers have been suspected to use macros to mass stream their lastest release or "Sajaegi" (bulk buying) their album to manipulate charts.

On November 24 KST, Park Kyung first tweeted, "I'm going to say what I got to say! Hey sunbaenims and hoobaenims, please don't 'sajaegi' ^!^~~~'" This tweet was deleted, but his second tweet is still up. In this subsequent tweet, he mentions all singers who are at the top of the charts that have had allegations of "sajaegi".



He tweeted "I'd like to 'sajaegi' just like Vibe, Song Ha Yea, Lim Jae Hyun, Jeon Sang Keun, Jang Deok Cheol, Hwang In Wook ^^;;"

The singers he quoted are in order of rankings on Melon's chart at the time he tweeted.



Some fans are worried for him but the majority of netizens approve his blunt and direct tweet calling out cheaters. What do you think?

