HyunA has dropped her beautiful music video for "Flower Shower"!
Like the title suggests, HyunA's MV centers around a garden theme with flowers surrounding her. "Flower Shower" is about only having good days in front of you, and it's her first release as a P-Nation artist.
Watch HyunA's "Flower Shower" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
HyunA blooms a beautiful garden in 'Flower Shower' MV
