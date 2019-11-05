10

Music Video
HyunA blooms a beautiful garden in 'Flower Shower' MV

HyunA has dropped her beautiful music video for "Flower Shower"!

Like the title suggests, HyunA's MV centers around a garden theme with flowers surrounding her. "Flower Shower" is about only having good days in front of you, and it's her first release as a P-Nation artist.

Watch HyunA's "Flower Shower" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

The Queens back!!!

Hyuna flowery and polished as ever in this colorful MV - I like .

