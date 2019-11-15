Dok2's label releases statement of refutal in response to lawsuit against jewelry company 'A'

On November 16, Dok2's label Illionaire Records released an official statement of refutal, in response to previous reports of him owing unpaid fees to a jewelry company 'A' for the purchase of various luxury jewelry and watches on credit.

According to Illionaire Records, "During the process of reimbursing jewelry company 'A', Dok2's legal representative learned that company 'A', based in California, violated business laws according to the state's standards while in the process of requesting payments from Dok2. His legal representative then asked Dok2 to refrain from paying the remaining amounts due in order to resolve this issue."

The agency continued, "This is not a simple matter of owing money, and we find it unfortunate that media outlets have are publishing one-sided reports only containing company 'A's claims in the incident, when there are many legal factors involved. We have now decided to revoke our intentions of coming to a mutual settlement with company 'A'. We will be taking legal actions in order to protect the rights and the character of our artist."

According to Dok2's legal representative, they attempted to request an accurate record of the exact amount that Dok2 owed company 'A' some time last month, including a statement listing all of the items purchased. However, company 'A' failed to respond to this request.



Meanwhile back on November 15, company 'A' claimed that they have filed a lawsuit against Dok2's side due to the fact that they have yet to receive payments for jewelry and watches purchased on credit, with the remaining payment amount being approximately 34,000 USD.

