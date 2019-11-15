6

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yoo Jae Suk's trot singer debut double title tracks 'Hapjeong Station Exit #5' and 'Reinvention of Love' set for release today

AKP STAFF

Yoo Jae Suk's double debut title tracks as solo trot singer 'Yoo San Seul' will be released via various music sites this November 16 at 6 PM KST!

For his grand debut, Yoo San Seul will be releasing two title tracks "Hapjeong Station Exit #5" and "Reinvention of Love". Yoo Jae Suk's rebirth as a rookie trot singer began on MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo', where the comedian/MC first received coaching in trot singing from singer Jin Sung. Afterward, Yoo San Seul worked with composer Park Hyun Woo for just 15-minutes before his first title track "Hapjeong Station Exit #5" was born! 


His second title track "Reinvention of Love" - a dance trot genre - was composed and produced by hitmaker Jo Young Soo, with lyrics by Kim Eana

Look out for Yoo San Seul's highly-anticipated trot singer debut title tracks, coming later today!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
3 780 Share 86% Upvoted

0

jjajangmyeon23324 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Will be a bop, has one of the biggest fandoms in korea already aha, lets vote him for roty

Share

0

Pendragonx446 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

wow Kim Eana really writes for a lot of people
Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Stray Kids Reveal Their Lightstick
21 minutes ago   2   210

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND