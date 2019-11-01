Dawn (formerly E'Dawn) to guest on 'Radio Star'

According to reports on November 1, solo artist Dawn (E'Dawn) will be attending a recording for MBC's 'Radio Star' this November 6!

This will mark Dawn's first ever variety appearance after his solo artist debut, set for November 5. Many will be looking forward to Dawn's guest appearance on 'Radio Star', including his future promotion plans, his ongoing relationship with HyunA, and more.

'Radio Star' with guest Dawn is expected to air some time in mid-November. Meanwhile, Dawn's solo debut single "Money" drops on November 5 at 6 PM KST!

