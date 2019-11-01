Starship terminates exclusive contract with Wonho + responds to illegal drug use allegations

On November 1, Starship Entertainment issued an official statement of response, some time after news that former MONSTA X member Wonho is currently under police investigation for illegal drug use allegations.

The label revealed, "We have come to the conclusion through the recent series of events that we can no longer maintain an exclusive contract with Wonho. As of November 1, 2019, Wonho's contract with Starship has been terminated."

Regarding Wonho's allegations of possessing and using the illegal drug marijuana in 2013 before his debut, Starship responded, "It's true that after arriving at the airport in September from MONSTA X's concert in Germany, Wonho underwent a simple liquid and body test; however, the tests proceeded as if they were a part of the airport security check, and so we were not informed otherwise about the specifics of the police investigations. At the time, we had no idea that police were investigation Wonho for allegations of illegal drug use from 2013."

Finally, the label stated, "We feel a heavy weight of responsibility for causing many people concerns due to recent events, and we will do our best to participate in the ongoing investigations diligently. Once again, we apologize to fans of MONSTA X who love and cherish them deeply."

Earlier on November 1, former MONSTA X member Wonho became wrapped up in accusations of using marijuana in 2013 and also offering it to his former roommate Jung Da Eun. The idol departed from his group MOSNTA X one day prior on October 31.

