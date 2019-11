On October 31, actress/YouTuber Choi Ye Seul shared a warm photo together with ITZY's Lia!

In the photo, Lia can be seen handing Choi Ye Seul a neatly wrapped, pink gift box. Choi Ye Seul wrote, "Yes-Lia. Thank you for the gift, princess Lia."





The two stars and their unexpected acquaintance had fans going abuzz via SNS! Meanwhile, Choi Ye Seul married former MBLAQ member G.O back in September of this year. Maybe Lia came by to give her a late wedding gift?