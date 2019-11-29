27

3

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

CL announces project album 'In the Name of Love'; first release since leaving YG

AKP STAFF

CL is preparing some new music!

Her project album 'In the Name of Love' is set for release on December 4 KST. In commemoration, CL took to her official YouTube and Instagram channels to share a special teaser video.

'In the Name of Love' will be the idol's first album release since leaving YG Entertainment earlier this month. While she has collaborated as a featured artist on a number of artists' projects over the past years, the album will also mark her first release since her 2016 English-language single "Lifted

Meanwhile, 'In the Name of Love' will reportedly feature six new songs, with CL releasing two songs per week over the course of three weeks starting on December 4.

Check out CL's social media teaser for the album below!

View this post on Instagram

+2019.12.4.6pm(KST)+ #inthenameofLOVE

A post shared by CL (@chaelincl) on

  1. CL
2 3,104 Share 90% Upvoted

1

L_catzzz791 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Go CL!!!! Release your wrath!!!!

Share

-1

gotk-3 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

Black Friday: The story behind America's most famous shopping day

https://www.go3tk.com/2019/11/Black29Friday.html

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Preparing For 2020 Comeback
4 hours ago   51   6,281
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Preparing For 2020 Comeback
4 hours ago   51   6,281
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Preparing For 2020 Comeback
4 hours ago   51   6,281

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND