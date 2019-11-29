CL announces project album 'In the Name of Love'; first release since leaving YG

CL is preparing some new music!



Her project album 'In the Name of Love' is set for release on December 4 KST. In commemoration, CL took to her official YouTube and Instagram channels to share a special teaser video.



'In the Name of Love' will be the idol's first album release since leaving YG Entertainment earlier this month. While she has collaborated as a featured artist on a number of artists' projects over the past years, the album will also mark her first release since her 2016 English-language single "Lifted"



Meanwhile, 'In the Name of Love' will reportedly feature six new songs, with CL releasing two songs per week over the course of three weeks starting on December 4.

Check out CL's social media teaser for the album below!