YG Entertainment confirms CL will not be renewing her exclusive contract

On November 8, YG Entertainment released an official press statement in regard to 2NE1 member CL's exclusive contract.

Read the label's full statement below:



"Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

We have come to an agreement with CL to end her exclusive contract, in order to respect the wishes of both sides.

We would like to relay our deep word of thanks to the fans, who loved CL during her shining promotions as an artist under YG Entertainment.

After debuting as a member of 2NE1 in 2009, CL promoted as both a leader and rapper, while also leading trends in fields such as music, fashion, etc. She also left proud footprints in the title of the first Korean female solo artist to enter Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart, in October of 2016.

We ask for your abundant encouragements and attention toward CL's new and future activities, and YG Entertainment also promises to cheer her on with unchanging loyalty and affection. Thank you."





Best of luck to CL in the next steps of her career, moving forward!