Block B's U-Kwon teams up with DAWN, Skull&HaHa, and Koonta for reggae-infused solo release 'Rise Up'

U-Kwon just dropped two teasers for his first solo single album 'Rise Up'!



In the first teaser, an image that was released through his official social media on November 28 KST, the Block B member can be seen from behind with the whole image screened by a warm green with tints of orange.

The tracklist reveals that the single album will consist of title track "Rise Up," featuring reggae artist Koonta, and "Fuego," which was written and arranged by reggae duo Skull&HaHa and solo artist DAWN.

Meanwhile, 'Rise Up' is set for release on December 3 at 6 PM KST.



Check out the teasers below, and stay tuned for this exciting solo debut!