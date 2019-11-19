Ahn Jae Hyun to appear at 'People with Flaws' press conference as first public event since divorce filing from Goo Hye Sun

Ahn Jae Hyun will be appearing at the press conference for MBC's 'People with Flaws', marking his first public event since the news of his divorce filing against Goo Hye Sun.



According to MBC on November 19, Ahn Jae Hyun will be present alongside his co-stars Oh Yeon Seo, Kim Seul Gi, Goo Won, and director Oh Jin Suk at the press conference for the drama. Many were curious whether the actor would attend as questions concerning his divorce are inevitable, but as he's playing the lead role in the drama, it seems he decided to attend nonetheless.



As previously reported, 'People with Flaws' revolves around the story of a woman with a deep fear and hatred of handsome men and a good-looking man who's full of himself who overcome their misunderstandings and prejudice.



The series is set to premiere after currently airing drama 'Extraordinary You' on November 27 at 8:55 PM KST.