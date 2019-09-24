Ahn Jae Hyun officially files divorce suit against Goo Hye Sun

Ahn Jae Hyun has officially filed a divorce suit against Goo Hye Sun.



On September 24, Goo Hye Sun's lawyer Jung Kyung Suk told media outlets, "The Seoul Family Court received Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce suit against Goo Hye Sun on September 9. It was then delivered to Goo Hye Sun on the 18th. Though Goo Hye Sun has expressed she'd like to keep her family multiple times, she thinks it would be difficult to protect her family further considering a lawsuit has been filed. In order for Goo Hye Sun to protect herself now, and considering the rupture of marital relations can be attributed to Ahn Jae Hyun, we plan to send a countersuit to the Seoul Family Court."

The lawyer further asserted Goo Hye Sun plans to present evidence in the form of photos and more to back her claims.



As previously reported, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun made waves with their public divorce battle, and the actress's lawyer announced she'd be retiring from the entertainment industry.

