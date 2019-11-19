Kang Daniel spotted filming for 'Guerilla Date' corner of 'Entertainment Weekly'

Kang Daniel was spotted filming for the 'Guerilla Date' corner of 'Entertainment Weekly'.



On November 19, Kang Daniel was seen walking in Hongdae, Seoul with film staff and reporters of 'Entertainment Weekly' as a crowd gathered around them. On the same day, the former Wanna One member also acted as a special co-host on KBS's 'Happy Together 4'.



In other news, Kang Daniel will be releasing his new track "Touchin'" on November 25 KST, and his solo fan meeting 'Kang Daniel Fan Meeting - Color on Seoul' is being held on the 23rd and 24th.



Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel!

