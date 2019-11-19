6

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Kang Daniel spotted filming for 'Guerilla Date' corner of 'Entertainment Weekly'

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel was spotted filming for the 'Guerilla Date' corner of 'Entertainment Weekly'.

On November 19, Kang Daniel was seen walking in Hongdae, Seoul with film staff and reporters of 'Entertainment Weekly' as a crowd gathered around them. On the same day, the former Wanna One member also acted as a special co-host on KBS's 'Happy Together 4'.

In other news, Kang Daniel will be releasing his new track "Touchin'" on November 25 KST, and his solo fan meeting 'Kang Daniel Fan Meeting - Color on Seoul' is being held on the 23rd and 24th.

Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel!

  1. Kang Daniel
  2. ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY
2 460 Share 67% Upvoted

2

Junecomel220 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I'm so happy for Kang Daniel. Finally he can do full scale promotion. More good things will happen in the future. I'm wishing him all the best.

Share

0

daniks_noona252 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Another KBS show? Wow! Only great things ahead for you dear. Cant wait for it to be shown. 😊

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CIX
CIX drop dark MV for 'Numb'
3 hours ago   2   1,667
Kim Sae Ron
Kim Sae Ron leaving YG Entertainment
12 hours ago   17   44,884

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND