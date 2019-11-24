Actress Lee Young Ae reveals her remote modern mansion in 'The Butlers'

Actress Lee Young Ae presented viewers with a glimpse of her life in 'The Butlers'.

On the November 24th installment of the variety program, the cast members visited the home of Lee Young Ae. As the star of many hit dramas and films throughout the decades, Lee Young Ae last gained attention as a cameo in 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' last year.

Keeping a relatively low profile, Lee Young Ae appeared to lead a quiet family life with her husband and two children in Yangpyeong County. Her home was revealed to be a slick modern mansion with an expansive front yard, surrounded by the mountains.

During the show, Lee Young Ae shared a piece of her organic lifestyle, introducing her two children and her home-grown green onions.



In related news, Lee Young Ae will return to the big screen as the lead actress in the upcoming film 'Bring Me Home'.



