English singer Anne-Marie, Giriboy, Park Min Young, & more bid farewell to the late Goo Hara

More celebrities have expressed their condolences over the loss of Goo Hara.



On November 24, the English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie, NMB48's Akari Yoshida, rapper Giriboy and actress Park Min Young all left messages on social media to remember the late singer.

RIP Goo Hara — ANNE-MARIE (@AnneMarie) November 24, 2019

With a red image, Giriboy wrote on Instagram, "A warm person who tried to help me as a sunbae even though we were friends, always trying to help me with this or that over the phone; we talked on the phone just recently as if nothing's happened, so all of this is really shocking to me...I really want her to be happy seriously".

Park Min Young, who uploaded a collage of photos taken with Goo Hara in the past, wrote, "I am sorry that I couldn't keep you company on your last road... I will always remember you as my cute Hara, have a safe journey."

In related news, celebrities DinDin, Tiger JK, Harisu, and Chae Ri Na have also posted to mourn the loss of Goo Hara.



