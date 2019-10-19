6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Brown Eyed Girls reveal moody 'Re_vive' teaser images feat. Ga In

Brown Eyed Girls have revealed Ga In's moody teaser images for 'Re_vive'!

Brown Eyed Girls are making their long-awaited comeback, and it looks like their concept is fierce, moody, and mysterious. The veteran girl group's 7th full album 'Re_vive' marks their first in almost 4 years since since the release of their 6th album 'Basic' in 2015.

'Re_vive' drops on October 28 KST. What do you think of Ga In's teaser images?

