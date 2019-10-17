SM Entertainment remembers Sulli in memorial social media post

SM Entertainment remembered Sulli in a memorial social media post.



On October 17, SM Entertainment revealed the message and image above on social media to memorialize Sulli, who debuted as a member of f(x) under the label in 2009. The label wrote:





"We remember the day we first met Sulli.



The lovely girl with the blinding smile grew up into an artist who many people loved, and now Sulli has become a star who will always shine in the hearts of those who love her.



We will not forget the beauty and warm heart she showed us, and we'll cherish them forever."



As previously reported, Sulli passed away in her home on October 14 KST.