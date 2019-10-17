BTS confirm 'Make it Right' remix collab with American singer Lauv

BTS have confirmed their collaboration with American singer Lauv.



After Lauv teased at a collab on Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the news with the teaser image below. BTS and Lauv will be releasing a remix of "Make it Right", which was a track on BTS's 'Map of the Soul: Persona' album.



"Make it Right" featuring Lauv drops on October 18. Stay tuned!