12

7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

BTS confirm 'Make it Right' remix collab with American singer Lauv

AKP STAFF

BTS have confirmed their collaboration with American singer Lauv.

After Lauv teased at a collab on Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the news with the teaser image below. BTS and Lauv will be releasing a remix of "Make it Right", which was a track on BTS's 'Map of the Soul: Persona' album. 

"Make it Right" featuring Lauv drops on October 18. Stay tuned!  

  1. BTS
  2. LAUV
3 1,297 Share 63% Upvoted

2

MyEuphoria1,875 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

YES!!!! I love that song! 😍😍😘

Share

0

downvote-farmer-473 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

WOOHOO!!! Finally a story that isn't about some boring ass ex-kpop idol's death! STAN LOONA. STAN BTS

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

1THE9
1THE9 drop fiery 'Blah' MV
1 hour ago   0   507

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND