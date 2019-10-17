6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE tour priceless art in 'Fake & True' Japanese MV teaser

TWICE have dropped a music video teaser for "Fake & True"!

In the MV teaser, TWICE tour priceless art in a museum. "Fake & True" is a track from TWICE's 2nd full Japanese album '&TWICE', which includes their hit singles from earlier this year like "Happy Happy" and "Breakthrough". As previously reported, Chaeyoung took part in writing the Japanese lyrics for a special track, "How u Doin'".

TWICE's '&TWICE' drops on November 20 KST.

