Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

NU'EST to join 'Idol 999' auditions as next guests on 'Idol Room'

NU'EST have been confirmed as the next guests on JTBC's 'Idol Room'!

In light of their comeback with their 7th mini album 'The Table' this October 21, the NU'EST members will be appearing on 'Idol Room' during the October 22 broadcast. The boys will be auditioning for 'Idol Room's ongoing 'Idol 999' audition segment, with the vocal members of NU'EST declaring their wishes to transform into rappers in the giant K-Pop group 'Idol 999'. 

Meanwhile, 'Idol Room' airs every Tuesday nights at 6:30 PM KST. 

