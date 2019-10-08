Kim Jun Ho, Jo Se Ho, Lee Jin Hyuk, & more confirmed for new tvN variety show 'Don Quixote'

On October 8, tvN confirmed with various media outlets, "We will be launching a new variety program, 'Get Crazy or Get Brave: Don Quixote', beginning this November 2 at 10:40 PM KST."

The currently confirmed cast members of 'Don Quixote' include comedians Kim Jun Ho, Jo Se Ho, and Lee Jin Ho, as well as actor Song Jin Woo and UP10TION member Lee Jin Hyuk. In the variety program, each of the cast members will challenge impossible opponents to duels, just like the hero Don Quixote of the novel. In the case that a cast member succeeds in defeating an impossible opponent, a donation will be rewarded to real-life 'Don Quixote's who are fighting for their own impossible goals in society.



What do you think of the premise for this new tvN variety, 'Don Quixote'?