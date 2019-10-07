City of Seoul planning construction of Korea's first ever K-Pop concert hall 'Seoul Arena', set to open in 2024

The city of Seoul will be seeking to build South Korea's first ever concert hall solely dedicated to K-Pop, the 'Seoul Arena'.

The city will be discussing the construction and funding of the 'Seoul Arena' with numerous different construction and investment companies including KDB, Future Assets, NH Investors, Daewoo Construction, Jaeil Construction, Woomi Construction, Kakao, and more beginning in October, with aims to wrap up contract negotiations by June of 2020. Afterward, the project aims to begin construction in September of 2020, finish building by the end of 2023, with aims to open in January of 2024.

Set to be located near Seoul's Changdong-station, the 'Seoul Arena' will aim to be not only the nation's first ever K-pop concert venue, but also the largest indoor concert hall in Korea with a capacity of 19,300, in addition to including small performing halls, film screening theaters, and more.



