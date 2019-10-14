37

Netizens show an outpouring of condolences and apologies online towards Sulli

The tone of Internet comments towards Sulli is changing as netizens offer not only their condolences, but also their apologies towards the popular and beloved entertainer.

As more and more stars post tributes, notable and highly upvoted netizen comments have also come to light: 

"I'm sorry Sulli..."


"Sulli I'm sorry that I only encouraged you in my heart."


"This is really unfortunate. I really rooted for her but I'm sorry I couldn't be more active."

 

"When she was alive, everyone showered her in malicious comments. Now that she's gone, all the comments are supportive. The world is a scary place." 

"I hope you can rest peacefully, flower-like Sulli." 


"Beautiful Sulli. You were so pretty and I always rooted for you in my heart but I should have come out loudly and spoken for you. Please know that there were so many people who loved you compared to those who hated you." 

Sulli was reported to have passed away on October 14th. 

This is the problem. People only care when it’s too late and in a week they’ll forget it. It’s messed up. If we see someone struggling we should help them to our best abilities.

It's too little too late for apologies! Sulli was just living her life and was bullied to death because of that. These faceless people should realize the hurt they cause when they go about belittling others and nitpicking everything they do. RIP to Sulli and condolences to her family.

