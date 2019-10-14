43

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sunmi pays tribute to Sulli in an Instagram story + calls her elegant

AKP STAFF

Sunmi made a short tribute post on October 14th in her Instagram stories towards Sulli. 

The small text in the bottom left reads: "So elegant." 

Many celebrity friends have been making tribute posts after news of Sulli's death began to circulate. 

UglyPotato58 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

R.I.P. Angel

You'll be sitting in heaven with Jonghyun.

UglyPotato58 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It must be hard knowing Sulli and feeling bad because you think that you could've done something to prevent her suicide. But this wasn't their fault. It was this malicious society that took down another legend. I pay my respects to Sulli's family and non-toxic friends.

